NXT Announces Haunted House of Terror Match for Halloween Havoc

Cameron Grimes was all smiles on tonight's NXT after taking down Dexter Lumis last week, but he's not smiling much now, as he's booked in a match with the mysterious and at times creepy Lumis for the big show next week. This is Halloween Havoc after all, so it had to have a frightening stipulation, and it turns out the match will be a Haunted House of Terror match (via Wrestling Headlines). Despite the loss, Lumis has not stopped hounding Grimes, and now he'll get his chance at revenge at the biggest event of the Halloween season.

We'll have to wait and see just what is included in Havoc's Haunted House of Terror match, and if it will be a cinematic style match like we've seen WWE dabble in before or if it will be a live match that just has some Halloween themed spots throughout.

Lumis is perfect for this type of match though, and combined with how over the top Grimes can be, this could be one of the more entertaining matches of the night. Here is what's on deck for Havoc so far.

Spin The Wheel Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs Io Shirai

Spin The Wheel Make A Deal Match Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Undisputed ERA will look to bring home championship gold once again tonight as they challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream will collide in a Triple Threat Match, plus Isaiah "Swerve" Scott teams with Jake Atlas & Ashante "Thee" Adonis to battle Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Match and more. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the rundown:

Breezango vs Undisputed ERA (Tag Team Championship Match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Kushida vs Velveteen Dream (Triple Threat Match)

Isaiah Swerve Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Thee Adonis vs Legado del Fantasma

Are you excited for the new match?