NXT's Ridge Holland Injured

Tonight's NXT dealt with the direct fallout from NXT TakeOver 31, including the attack on Adam Cole from Ridge Holland that closed the night out. Holland then came out tonight and dished out a dominating performance against Oney Lorcan, but unfortunately, the match ended with what seems to be a major injury for the rising NXT star. Lorcan launched himself over the ropes and towards Holland, and when Holland caught him it appears something happened with his knee. After he went to the ground a referee was talking to him and more medical personnel were called to the ring, and it ended up resulting in a stretcher being pulled out.

This wasn't a work either, as things moved pretty quickly here. Holland was strapped to the stretcher and taken out of the area, though as he left he gave an encouraging thumbs-up, which you can see below.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery,

@RidgeWWE

. #WWENXT"

The NXT commentary team also addressed Holland's injury, expressing that it is an unfortunate part of the business and wishing him a speedy recovery.

The injury seems to be related to Holland's knee, and hopefully, it ends up not being extremely serious. We'll keep you posted, and we wish Holland a speedy recovery as well.

