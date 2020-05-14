NXT Announces TakeOver In Your House Pay-Per-View

✖

NXT wasn't shy about letting people know that DX had a big announcement to make tonight, and they did not disappoint. Shawn Michaels and Triple H showed up as expected to let fans know about some big news, though they were also joined by Road Dogg, who aside from being a part of DX was also quite knowledgable about their announcement. That's because DX announced that it is the 25th anniversary of the first-ever WWE In Your House pay-per-view, and crazily enough it's making a comeback as a full-on Takeover.

DX announced that on Sunday, June 7th, NXT will be taking over televisions yet again with NXT TakeOver In Your House, a perfect pay-per-view for a time where so many are staying at home. It will be streaming on the WWE Network, and we cannot wait to see what NXT has in store for it.

"IT'S OFFICIAL! #NXTTakeOver: In Your House is coming your way on Sunday, June 7th! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT"

Fans missed out on a proper NXT TakeOver on WrestleMania weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused WWE to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center and split it into two nights. Despite the challenges, it went over quite well, but fans were still sad to miss out on a full TakeOver.

You can check out the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor will take a detour from the search for his assailant to try to silence Cameron Grimes, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher put the NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Imperium, Rhea Ripley will speak after returning for the first time since WrestleMania and NXT General Manager William Regal promises a major announcement tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what is going down on tonight's NXT.

Finn Balor vs Cameron Grimes

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs Imperium

William Regal's Major Announcement

DX Makes Major Announcement

What have you thought of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.