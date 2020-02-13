NXT’s Velveteen Dream Takes Extremely Personal Shot at Roderick Strong’s Family

You never know what you’re going to get on NXT, but tonight delivered one of the biggest surprises yet, and it was all thanks to the Velveteen Dream. During the match between Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong and Bronson Reed, Dream’s music hit, and Strong prepared for him to enter the ring. He didn’t, and it almost cost Strong the win, but he still managed to pin Reed. That’s when Dream came on the big screen and hit Strong with a promo that got very personal, with Dream going after Strong’s family in the most unusual and very Dream way.

Dream came out and said, “you have a family, right?” He then showed an image of Strong with his wife and son, and said it was a lovely picture. He then said “regardless of what happens to you, just know that she will be more than satisfied”, drivingStrong mad with rage, but Dream wasn’t done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then had the camera pan down and show off his new gear, which had pants with the images of Strong’s wife and son painted on the side. Strong was livid, and Dream looked very pleased that he could make that happen.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

Last Wednesday, The Velveteen Dream made a shocking return to NXT, going after The Undisputed ERA, who put Dream on the shelf back in October. With NXT TakeOver: Portland just days away, how will The Dream’s return affect the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

This is what is on deck for tonight’s NXT.

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai

Adam Cole vs Kushida

Velveteen Dream Addresses Return

Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Johnny Gargano vs Cameron Grimes

What did you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!