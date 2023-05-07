Rhea Ripley Retains WWE SmackDown Title at Backlash, Zelina Vega Shares Emotional Moment with the Crowd

It was finally time for The LWO's Zelina Vega to face Judgement Day's Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, and to say the crowd was firmly in Vega's corner is selling it short. Vega came out with gear that featured an awesome Puerto Rican flag and design, and the crowd was behind her 100% throughout the match. Ripley looked dominant in spots despite Vega's early momentum, but Vega reversed Ripley's Riptide and hit the 619, almost getting the win. Unfortunately, she couldn't reverse the second Riptide, and Ripley would get the win, retaining her Title. Vega would get a big ovation from the crowd though, and she was emotional as she left the ring and thanked them for all the love and support.

Vega dodged Ripley's initial charge and then Vega dodged another move from Ripley and kicked her back towards the middle of the ring. Then she threw a Chancel at her and knocked her back down in the ring before going up top. Ripley caught her and slammed her down, and then Ripley kept the offense coming, throwing Vega into the corner and mocking the LWO and Eddie Guerrero.

Ripley threw Vega into the other turnbuckle hard, and then she threw Vega into the opposite turnbuckle just as hard. A backbreaker followed and when the crowd started chanting Vega Ripley picked up the challenger and put pressure on Vega's back with a hold. Vega got out of it and then dodged Ripley's charge, causing her to slam her shoulder into the post.

It looked as if Ripley took some damage from that, and Vega got in a few punches on the Champion before being thrown into the corner. Vega blocked her next move and then connected with some punches before hitting two clotheslines, but Ripley stopped the momentum with a headbutt. Ripley went for Riptide but then Vega reversed it with a DDT, setting up Ripley for the 619.

Vega went for it and hit the 619, and then she went up top and hit the Guerrero homage before hitting a Meteora. Vega went for the pin but Ripley kicked out. Vega then came back with more offense but Ripley went for the Riptide again and this time she connected, leading to a pin and the win. Ripley retained her SmackDown Women's Championship, but after she left the crowd gave Vega a huge response, chanting for her as she left the ring.

You can find the full card and updated results for WWE Backlash below.

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. IYO SKY

Seth Rollins def. Omos

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) def. Zelina Vega

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE is currently streaming on Peacock.

