Zelina Vega Would Like WWE's Queen of the Ring to Become Women's Mid-Card Title

Zelina Vega is looking to make a statement at WWE Backlash and take the SmackDown Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley, and the two stars already got things going with a lively press conference. The SmackDown Women's Championship and the Raw Women's Championship are both up for grabs at Backlash, as is the United States Championship, though there isn't a mid-card Title like the United States Championship or Intercontinental Championship in the Women's Division to battle over. In an interview with Fox News, Vega was asked if WWE should introduce a mid-card Women's Championship, and she is 100% behind it. In fact, she wanted the Queen of the Ring to eventually serve as that (H/T Fightful).

"I hope so. And to be fair, I thought that's kind of what Queen of the Ring could have been," Vega said. "When I won that crown, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm down to put it on the line.' Like, we'll have matches for the crown. There were so many ideas that I had for Queen of the Ring."

"But I think because it was just so new, and it was the first ever, you know, they put me in with Carmella, and it got kind of complicated to try and do all of that at once. I do think it would be beneficial definitely to have another Title, another opportunity for other girls to win some gold," Vega said.

There absolutely should be another Women's Championship in WWE, and the addition of the Women's Tag Team Championship did help with that. Unfortunately that only applies to Tag Teams, and there are still so many other singles competitors that could benefit from an additional Championship.

As for Queen of the Ring, the next Queen of the Ring will be combined with the King of the Ring tournament and is set to be a premium live event. Vega is still the Queen of the Ring and Xavier Woods is still the King of the Ring, as they were never dethroned, but it's unclear if WWE will have them defend those Titles at the event or if they will start from scratch.

Vega will be in the spotlight at Backlash, and she has been on SmackDown as well since The LWO and Judgement Day collided thanks to Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Now Ripley and Vega are set to battle over the SmackDown Women's Championship, and at every turn over the past two months, Vega has gotten the best of Ripley. Ripley is looking to even the score, and you can find the official card for the event below.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

San Juan Street Fight: Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Zelina Vega

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. IYO SKY

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE Backlash kicks off on Peacock Saturday, May 6th at 8 PM EST.