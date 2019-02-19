Ricochet Teams With Finn Balor, Wins Debut Match on WWE Raw

Ricochet made his WWE main roster debut on Monday Night Raw this week, helping Finn Balor defeat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a tag match.

Balor kicked off a segment on Raw by cutting a promo on winning the Intercontinental Championship against Lashley and Rush the night before. Rush then appeared on the ramp and called out Balor for being an unworthy champion, and Lashley attacked the new champ from behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suddenly Ricochet’s music hit, and the former NXT North American Champion fought off both men to force a tag match.

#RAW is Ricochet pic.twitter.com/p9ZnvzcyC5 — GIF Skull – Chyna is in the #WWEHOF (@GIFSkull) February 19, 2019

Ricochet broke out some of his signature moves throughout the match, eventually winning by hitting Rush with his 630 Splash finisher.

Making his debut in 2003, Ricochet cut his teeth on the independent wrestling scene working for Dragon Gate USA, Evolve, Chikara and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2013, and a year later he reached the national stage as a cornerstone of the Lucha Underground promotion, spending the bulk of the show’s first season as the Lucha Underground Champion. He’d go on to win the Lucha Underground Trios Championships with Rey Mysterio and Dragon Azteca Jr. and the LU Championship again before leaving the company in 2016.

After departing New Japan in 2017, Ricochet made his WWE debut at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January 2018. He competed in his first TakeOver match in April as one of six men competing in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. He finally captured the title from Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, and held it up until TakeOver: Phoenix in January.

Triple H opened Monday’s edition of Raw with an announcement that four of NXT’s top stars would be making their main roster debuts throughout the evening. Along with Ricochet’s tag win, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano took on The Revival in a tag match.

WWE’s roster is quickly getting crowded with NXT call-ups. Despite the fact that they were announced to join the main roster in December EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan and Heavy Machinery all still haven’t been officially named to either roster, despite most of them showing up on either one show or the other each week. Of that group, Sullivan has yet to appear on television.