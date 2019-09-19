Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch Cast in WWE and Paramount’s New Animated Film Rumble

WWE Studios and Paramount announced on Thursday that they will co-produce a new animated film called Rumble, which is set for release in the summer of 2020. The voice cast will feature Roman Reigns and reigning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch alongside Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Michael Buffer an Ben Schwartz.

The movie, as described by the press release, is “set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a wrestling champion.” Hamish Grieve is set to direct.

“Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE,” Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria said in the release. “They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film. We are thrilled to have a seasoned and dynamic cast in place to breathe life into this exciting story, and can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Lynch’s debut acting role (beyond her stunt work on the History Channel series Vikings) came back in 2018 when she played the role of Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. Meanwhile Reigns made his major acting debut this summer with a role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Reigns talked about possibly starting up an acting career in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“… There is definitely I guess you could say an acting bug,” Reigns said. “It’s an contagious environment. I think any time when that many people come together with one vision … I think that type of camaraderie is awesome. I’m definitely into it. The fact that I don’t have to killed myself, throw my body around is definitely a plus as well. But the problem is I still love wrestling.”

He also discussed getting to work alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I’m sure, you know, just about everybody who meets him gets star struck and he has that name and that lure where it’s larger than life, biggest super star on Earth, biggest actor on Earth. But when you around him he’s very personable, he’s very humble. He doesn’t come off as this mega super star, wealthy rich guy that can fight anywhere he wants at anytime. He comes off very human like.

“… He’s motivating and inspiring. Along with myself and the others, we all have goals and we’re always reaching for more,” he said. “He’s on a level that I would like to get to one day and have the opportunities to do some of the things he’s done done on the business side. But he doesn’t carry himself like that. He doesn’t carry himself like he wants … he caries himself like a hometown guy that knows everybody and he’s very easy to talk to. It was really cool to see him in his element and still just kinda the same guy that he was before.”