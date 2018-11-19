Ronda Rousey Says Becky Lynch ‘Marinating in Penis Envy’ in Latest Tweet

While Charlotte Flair and her kendo stick assault may beg to differ, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have WWE’s best rivalry. But due to Lynch’s injuries, their battles are limited to Twitter, and Ronda Rousey just got weird.

Last week, Rousey launched a smear campaign against Lynch labeling her The Millennial Man. Using insults that paralleled the flaws of the millennial generation, Rousey mocked Lynch for liking avocado toast — apparently a millennial stronghold.

And after Rousey’s rough night at Survivor Series, Lynch made an offering.

Want some avocado toast? Make you feel better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

Rousey fired back, but we’re not exactly sure what she’s trying to say.

“See that’s how we differ. I don’t enjoy moping around at home marinating in penis envy trying to figure out how to pee my name in the snow like #TheMillennialMan does. The only thing that makes me feel better is defending my title,” she said.

We’ll guess that Rousey is trying to underline that Lynch wishes she could be Rousey, and the snow peeing bit was to point out, well, we don’t really know.

But the whole “defend my title” thing we get.

Rousey is being ridiculed as we speak for her odd insult, but we won’t knock her for trying. At the moment a verbal war with Lynch has proven tough to win, and her comeback to Rousey’s penis envy crack could be very entertaining.