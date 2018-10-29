Ronda Rousey Beats Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution to Stay Raw Women's Champion

There seemed to be a tiny chance that Nikki Bella could leave Evolution as Raw Women's Champion. But Ronda Rousey's armbar made sure that didn't happen.

After fending off Bella's best effort, and a little involvement from Brie Bella, Rousey used a top-rope suplex and armbar to continue her WWE undefeated streak. The match marked yet another impressive showing by Rousey who continues to blossom as a WWE Superstar. She'll likely keep her Championship to—and possibly through—WrestleMania 35.

Here's the actual finish:

It's unclear if this is it for Bella and Rousey. Their rivalry, while short, had plenty of fun moments and their Evolution certainly delivered. If WWE wants to keep running with this, they could. However, that seems unlikely at this point.

Outside of the highly controversial Crown Jewel, WWE's next big show is Survivor Series. If WWE continues last year's tradition, Rousey will meet her SmackDown counterpart, Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion match. That's far from being confirmed, but it is a working precedent.

However, WWE did establish that Nia Jax is waiting for Rousey. After winning Evolution's Battle Royal Jax earned the right to challenged for a WWE Championship. And it looks like she'll be targeting Rousey.

As for what's next, it looks like Evolution's Battle Royal winner, Nia Jax, is next for Rousey.