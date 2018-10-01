Latest on Ronda Rousey’s Opponent for ‘Evolution’

This Saturday, Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella will be teammates at WWE’s Super Show Down. However, by the end of the show, they may be enemies.

Cagesideseats reports that the October 6 tag match of Rousey and the Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad will be used to set up Rousey vs. Nikki Bella at Evolution. This could lead to a heel turn by Bella, but WWE may simply allow their audience to choose their hero a la Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea of Rousey vs. Bella isn’t exactly new. Around SummerSlam, a rumor surfaced indicating the WWE planned to have that Raw Women’s Championship match headline the October 28 Evolution show.

If Bella and Rousey are destined to turn on one another, WWE may hint at simmering tensions on Monday’s episode of Raw. However, we’ll simply have to wait until Saturday to see what actually happens.

As it stands, Bella vs. Rousey may be WWE’s only option for Evolution. WWE will want to make sure Rousey gets the biggest match on the card. And with Trish Stratus and Lita already occupied, Rousey’s menu for Evolution is limited. However, WWE knows that Bell and her brand come with massive exposure, so pitting hr against their prize possession should be a way to make Evolution a profitable evening.

Bella is in the middle of an in-ring comeback that took over a year to manifest. Given her contributions to the company and her swelling status as a reality star, WWE is likely anxious to use her in a high profile spot. IT will be interesting to see if WWE pushes her into a full heel character. In recent weeks she and Brie have been a little disingenuous towards Rousey which would appear to set up a wretched turn. However, WWE could opt for Bella playing the role of the guardian as she could claim it was her generation who started the Women’s Revolution and Rousey will have to defeat her before being declared the face of WWE’s women’s division.

Regardless of the roles, look for Rousey to keep her Raw Women’s Championship past Evolution. WWE is clearly invested in the UFC Hall of Famer for the long haul and she won’t be in real jeopardy of losing her title until WrestleMania 35. So until then, expect Rousey to be one of the more dominant champions is recent WWE memory. Considering how rare of a talent she is, Rousey holding WWE gold for a long time is best for business.