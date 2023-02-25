Sami Zayn Faces Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown as Bloodline Continues to Fracture

The Bloodline saga took an interesting turn at Elimination Chamber, and the fallout continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown. All throughout the show Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso he needed to handle the Jey situation, otherwise, Roman Reigns would handle it himself next week, but that did not happen. That's because when Jimmy came out to address Jey, Zayn headed to the ring and had a heated exchange with Jimmy. Jey would show up and would ultimately cause both Jimmy and Zayn to be distracted at points, but Zayn would get the last kick in, and Jey didn't tip his allegiance to either side throughout. Zayn and Jimmy are probably done as friends though, and Solo Sikoa's appearance would cause Zayn to head into the crowd.

When Jimmy came out to the ring, he spoke to Jey through the camera. "So if you are not here, I know you at there watching somewhere. From brother to brother, I know you're torn. I know you're hurt. I know. And when you hurt, I hurt Uce. But I just want to tell you, I will always, always be here for you Uce. Always here for you Uce, like I need you to be here for me right now. They talking. People saying there are cracks in the Bloodline. I know there are issues right now. We've got a Sami Zayn problem. We've got a Kevin Owens problem. We've got to defend these WWE Tag Team Championships, but I can't do this alone."

Zayn then jumped the barricade and headed into the ring, telling Jimmy he wasn't there to fight. "I want to talk to him too, but right now I need to talk to you. Every time I hear you say brother, that's what you were to me. We were dawgs, remember? When Jey didn't like me, you were the one who stuck up for me. When Paul Heyman didn't see it, you were there for me. Without you there's no feeling Ucey," Zayn said.

"But when we were in the Rumble, you didn't hesitate. You took me down without a second. Thought, and I have to let you know, that hurt," Zayn said. Jimmy was visibly annoyed, and then Jimmy told Zayn "you so damn selfish. You want to blame me? You want to put the blame on me? It was you! You're the one that made that choice. You're the one that had the chair in your hand. You're the one who pulled the trigger. What was I supposed to do? That' what family does!"

Zayn wasn't buying it, saying "You bring up family. They don't make you test your loyalty every single week. They don't make you jump through hoops just to prove you are worth something. They don't manipulate you every single week just like your twin? That's what he's done for years." Jey Uso was then seen up on the stairs, and this is when Zayn made the same offer to Jimmy he made to Jey.

"The Bloodline isn't about Roman Reigns. There's a way out for you. You don't have to go down with the ship, and I am looking in your eyes and I know you know what I said is true," Zayn said. Jey started coming down the stairs and then Jimmy pounced on Zayn, stomping on him in the corner. Jimmy kept yelling at Jey to get in the ring, but Zayn then hit Jimmy with a Helluva Kick and knocked him to the ground. Jey and Zayn didn't exchange words but there was an interesting look between the two, though Zayn then headed out of the ring once Solo Sikoa ran out to help Jimmy.

Roman is coming home to a dysfunctional group right now, and he'll have to address what happened with Jey at Chamber first and foremost.

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.