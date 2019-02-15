Samoa Joe Gives Candid Response to Dean Ambrose’s Upcoming WWE Exit

Dean Ambrose’s upcoming departure from WWE is arguably the biggest story of 2019. And Samoa Joe just shared his perspective on the former WWE Champion’s looming exit.

During an interview with the Tacoma News Tribune, Joe opened up on Ambrose’s lame duck status, given what may be the best look at what is actually going on in the Lunatic’s head.

“Dean’s a fantastic performer and there’s no doubt about it. Me saying that is like saying the sky is blue. As far as his departure, I think Dean’s the type of cat that he wants to do things that he’s into and if he’s not into what he’s doing at a certain time then he’ll have no problem stepping away and pursuing other things,” he said.

What Ambrose may want to pursue is still a mystery. Since WWE confirmed he’ll be leaving when his contract expires in April, Ambrose has been attached to no shortage of rumors. Many believe he could wind up un AEW, but outside of speculation, there has been little evidence of that happening.

But from what Joe says, it sounds like Ambrose may have ambitions outside of the wrestling ring.

“If that’s the case then cool, more power to him. I think there are so many people who are wrapped up in the needs and wants of wanting to become a WWE Superstar that they forget sometimes there other goals they want to achieve. I think Dean is a goal-oriented person and when he gets a goal in mind he’s going to try and accomplish it, more power to him. He will be missed,” said Joe.

Ambrose reportedly turned down a handsome, multi-year offer from WWE over the Royal Rumble weekend. A story from PWTorch indicated the Ambrose had long been frustrated by WWE’s creative process, in particular, how hokey his he character would be conveyed at times.

In a recent episode of his podcast Heated Conversations, Booker T seemed to think that Ambrose is simply burnt out.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride,” said Booker T.

the News of Ambrose’s departure comes at an odd time. Considering he had been away for nine months to mend a busted triceps, it seems logical to think that Ambrose would re-enter WWE’s fray with a new energy. However, just a few months after returning, Ambrose has decided he wants out. What’s next for him is anyone’s guess, but we’ll keep you posted as his story develops.