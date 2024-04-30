WWE Draft: Jade Cargill Remains on SmackDown

Jade Cargill is perhaps one of the bigger investments WWE has made in recent years and that was on display during the WWE Draft. Cargill was a first round pick for SmackDown, much like Bianca Belair. Cargill will remain on SmackDown where she had previously given her allegiance to upon her arrival.

Cargill has been in the midst of a storyline between Damage CTRL, herself, Naomi and Bianca Belair since WrestleMania season. Belair, Naomi and Cargill teamed up for the first time together to go against women's tag team champions Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. Even though the dominant trio came out of that match victorious, all three women are after gold. While Naomi will challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship a second time in a triple threat with Tiffany Stratton at Backlash, Cargill and Belair are gunning for tag team gold. The tag team match was made official on SmackDown last week when all four women appeared and it was for certain Cargill and Belair were going to challenge them.

Keeping Cargill on SmackDown will allow her to work with talent like Bayley and Nia Jax while also building to that eventual huge singles match with Belair.

