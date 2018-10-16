Shane McMahon Reveals His Kids’ Interactions With Vince McMahon

Shane McMahon’s three — Declan, 14, Kenyon, 12, and Rogan, eight — haven’t been on WWE television very often. But as the grandchildren of Vince McMahon, the three already have some opinions on how WWE should book their shows.

In an interview on the Opie Radio podcast, McMahon said his sons all give him booking ideas and text Vince whenever they see something on television they like or dislike.

“They talk about it. They LOVE it! They give me suggestions. Like, ‘This is what we’re gonna do. I’m gonna call Pop, because’ — that’s what they call my dad — ‘I’m gonna call Pop because that was crap’ or ‘I loved this thing and this is what they should do.’ And then they’ll call pop or text him.”

McMahon added the three will “probably” join the wrestling business once they’re grown and out of school.

The trio made their first official WWE appearance when they accompanied McMahon to the ring for his Hell in a Cell match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016. The match infamously ended with McMahon jumping off the roof of the cell in an attempt to hit the Undertaker, which backfired when The Deadman rolled away at the last second.

McMahon hasn’t been seen much on WWE television since April. Back in October 2017 he started a feud with Kevin Owens that led to a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Once again McMahon tried jumping off the cell and missed when Sami Zayn ran in and pulled Owens off the table just before McMahon made his crash landing.

His feud with Zayn and Owens would last for several months, eventually leading to him firing both men from the roster. They attempted to get their jobs back at WrestleMania 34, but lost in a tag match when McMahon chose a returning Daniel Bryan as his tag partner.

Later that same week McMahon announced that a recently-retired Paige would be taking over as the SmackDown Live general manger.

WWE’s Blue Brand will celebrate its 1000th episode on Tuesday night. Dubbed SmackDown 1000, the show will feature former stars like Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair and The Undertaker as well as the in-ring return of Rey Mysterio.

SmackDown has a number of major matches booked for WWE’s two upcoming pay-per-views. At Evolution Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match, while WWE Champion AJ Styles will square off against Bryan at Crown Jewel.