Shayna Baszler's Vicious Attack Leaves Natalya Bleeding on WWE SmackDown

Last week Shayna Baszler attacked Natalya backstage after Natalya approached Ronda Rousey, and this week the two were set to clash one on one on WWE SmackDown. Baszler has started to look like her old self, and Ronda Rousey has only sped that return up. Rousey was by Baszler's side tonight for her match against Natalya, and while Baszler got the win, that wasn't enough for Rousey, who got Baszler to attack her former Tag partner after the match. As you can see in the video below, Baszler would deliver a knee to Natalya's face, and Natalya's nose was bleeding quite a bit after, so much so that she had a towel covering it and when she went to hold her nose she got some blood in her hair.

It's not clear if this was an unplanned injury or if it was something aided by fake blood, but the camera did hover around Natalya quite a bit after the attack. The official did check on Natalya and gave a glance toward the announce team, but no signs were flashed, so this is probably something that was planned ahead of time.

That said, it was pretty effective, and you can watch how the segment played out in the video below. How this plays out for Natalya remains to be seen, but it would be surprising to not see the two feud at least for one more match after this spot.

Rousey has been vocal on WWE TV in getting Baszler back to her lethal status, and this week she came out alongside Baszler during her entrance, which seems to indicate she will continue to play a big part in Baszler's ascension. Many have hoped to see this more dangerous Baszler back in the mix for a while, and while some definitely want to see her face Rousey at some point, this is a good start to that eventual program.

In the meantime, many will be happy to see Baszler getting some wins and looking as vicious as she did during her time in NXT.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!