Steve Austin Praises Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for Survivor Series Match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair’s match at Survivor Series wound up being the bloodiest match of the night on Sunday.

While the match didn’t have a decisive winner (Flair caused a disqualification by hitting Rousey with a kendo stick), it did earn the praise of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“Finally-Professional Wrestling is back,” Austin tweeted. “(Ronda Rousey) and (Charlotte Flair) ripped it up at #Survivor Series. That was a good F’n match.”

Rousey was originally booked to face Becky Lynch in a champion vs. champion match, but the “Irish Lass Kicker” suffered a broken nose and concussion during a brawl on Raw this week and had to be pulled from the match. Lynch announced on Tuesday that she wouldn’t be able to compete, and gave her spot over to Flair in the hopes that she’d get the job done.

After nearly 15-minutes of back-and-forth action, Flair snapped as she attacked Rousey with an assortment of weapons. After nailing her with multiple chair shots and attacking a group of referees that tried to stop her, Flair stomped down on the chair while it was wrapped around Rousey’s throat.

Flair took to Twitter during the show, but kept things brief.

“Boo the Woo? Screw. You,” Flair wrote.

Flair and Lynch first began feuding at SummerSlam in August after Flair pinned her best friend in a triple threat match to win then-champion Carmella’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch quickly turned on Flair and slowly transformed into a more confident and outspoken persona, all while showing heel tendencies despite the crowd loving her. Lynch captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from at Hell in a Cell, then managed to defend it in a Last Woman Standing match at the Evolution pay-per-view in October.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Flair praised Rousey on her ability to make the move from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling so seamlessly.

“Well, they’re just thinking about the moves and not the meaning behind them. Watching her, she looks like she’s been doing this for years. And that’s very hard to do. It looks effortless. It’s one thing to be an athlete, but it’s another to, just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good WWE Superstar,” Flair said at the time.