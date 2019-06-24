Watch: Roman Reigns Conquers Drew McIntyre at Stomping Grounds

After losing to Shane McMahon two weeks ago, Roman Reigns finally got some of his momentum back on Sunday night by beating Drew McIntyre at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

The two couldn’t even make it to the ring before brawling, which eventually led to McMahon getting involved. Reigns finally turned the tides on the “Scottish Psycopath” with a massive dive to the outside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late in the match Reigns bounced off the ropes after getting nailed with a headbutt and hit McIntyre with a spear. McMahon pulled the referee out of the ring and hit Reigns with a Coast to Coast, but “The Big Dog” kicked out after McIntyre tried to cover him. He dodged a Claymore attempt, tossed McMahon out of the ring and speared McIntyre again for the win.

Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre at #WWEStompingGrounds… Guess the big plans for Drew aren’t happening anymore if Shane McMahon can pin Reigns but he can’t pic.twitter.com/ErV3dH7CFR — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) June 24, 2019

Reigns and McIntyre originally feuded earlier in the year, leading to Reigns’ first singles match since returning from his battle with leukemia at WrestleMania 35. Reigns won in that match in simple fashion and many assumed the feud was over once he was moved to SmackDown Live two weeks later. But thanks to the introduction of the Wild Card Rule and McMahon’s involvement as a heel on both shows, it wasn’t long until the two found themselves on opposing sides again.

Reigns nailed Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch on his first night on the Blue Brand, which caused Shane McMahon to turn his attention to “The Big Dog.” A match between the two was booked for Super ShowDown, which McMahon won thanks to McIntyre nailing Reigns with a Claymore Kick while the referee was knocked out.

On Raw this week Reigns got a bit of revenge on McMahon and his cronies. After McMahon, McIntyre and The Revival refused to leave their backstage party to answer Reigns’ challenge, the former WWE Champion brought the fight to them by knocking out the Revival, smashing McIntyre through a table and chasing McMahon all the way back to the ring and hitting him with a spear.