Health Update on "Superstar" Billy Graham Following Hospitalization

"Superstar" Billy Graham continues to battle for his life. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently hospitalized with an ear infection that had spread to parts of his skull. While he remains in the hospital, there is some positive news. Despite going into cardiac arrest today, doctors were able to get his heart beating once more. Graham's wife, Valerie, took to Facebook to update the general public on her husband's condition.

"I'm asking all of you for your prayers for my husband. He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon, he coded (went into cardiac arrest)," Valerie wrote. "There are no words to describe how it felt to witness the man that I've loved since I was 18 yrs old stop breathing but the mercy of God was on us and the doctors were able to restart his heart and place a breathing tube. He is currently in ICU and is completely sedated to allow his body to rest. They still don't know why this happened but they will figure that out."

Moving forward, Valerie said that doctors are focused on stabilizing multiple aspects of Graham's body.

"Right now they are working to stabilize his blood pressure along with a multitude of other things," Valerie continued. "About 3 hours ago when I was finally able to see him he actually opened his eyes and even squeezed my hand….what a gift it was to see his eyes looking at me. I appreciate so very much each and everyone of you for your steadfast prayers whether you pray for Wayne or Superstar our Lord knows who he is and is listening."

First competing in 1969, Graham was a staple of the professional wrestling industry throughout the 20th century. "Superstar" wrestled in the American Wrestling Association, the National Wrestling Alliance, and multiple other smaller promotions before making a name for himself in the WWF. He reigned with the oldest iteration of the current WWE Championship, the WWWF Title, for 296 days from Spring 1977 until Winter 1978. He would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

ComicBook.com wishes Graham the best with his recovery.