The Rock Debunks ‘Generation Snowflake’ Comments; “The Interview Never Happened”

A new interview with The Rock recently started to make waves, but the movie and WWE star is saying the comments were bogus and that the interview never happened.

An interview was published by The Daily Star UK and during the exchange, The Rock supposedly shared some thoughts about the snowflake generation and how they were putting us backwards. The Rock took to social media though and explained that he never said those comments, and in fact, the whole interview never happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today online an interview dropped with me,” The Rock said. “Apparently, it was with me, where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place. Never happened. Never said any of those words. Completely untrue. 100% fabricated (laughs). I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.”

“You know, I’ve gained such a great trust and equity with all you guys all around the world over the years and you know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me, and that’s not who I am and that’s not what we do,” The Rock said. “So to the millennials, the interview never happened. To the plurals, the baby boomers, the snowflake generation, I don’t even know where that came from. The tequila generation…that’s a generation I just started, that’s a good one, you’ll want to join it. I always encourage empathy and growth, but most importantly I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be. Have a good day.”

At the moment we’re not sure why the original interview posted those comments saying he said them, but we’ll keep you posted. That original interview stated The Rock said the following.

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” the interview reads. “That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

You can view the full video above.