The Rock Reportedly Aiming for WrestleMania 35 Match

The Rock as mad multiple WWE related headlines in recent weeks but things just took a turn for WrestleMania.

TicketDrew a Twitter account with access to backstage information write that not only is The Rock interested in making a few WWE cameos but may be considering the idea of at Wrestlemania 35.

Seems as if this news is going to hit soon but, It seems like The Rock is leaning towards wrestling in 2019(Mania)and making some WWE appearances sooner rather than later. #RAW #WWE — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 25, 2018

Wednesday’s rumor comes after a report from Tuesday that Rocky may very well be a next week’s Raw in Miami.

Normally it would be best to curb expectations but Rock recently revealed that he does hope to return to a WWE ring soon

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said on the Skyscraper red carpet.

All of this lends itself to speculation. But just to make sure our rumor mongering is through, we must point out that Elias has been actively trolling The Great One on Twitter and during interviews. the Drifter joined Busted Open Radio last week and went out of his way to take a swipe at The Rock

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.

These words are impossible to misinterpret. Anytime a WWE Superstar says anything into a microphone is best to assume they’re working. Elias is no jabroni either — he’s fully capable of going toe-to-toe with Rock in a verbal exchange. WWE is probably well aware for that and considering they’re both guitarists, this could be a perfect recipe for fun — and money.

So in these incredibly premature musings, this makes Elias a great candidate to mi it up with Rock. Considering Elias has become a stand-alone act, one that never needs to wrestle, which means The Rock would only have to get physical exclusively at ‘Mania. If John Cena and The Rock can build to a WrestleMania match for a year, surely Rocky and Elias can do it in 8 months.

