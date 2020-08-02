WWE's Titus O'Neil Honored By The NHL As Part Of 'We Skate For Black Lives'

WWE superstar and humanitarian Titus O'Neil was honored in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night by the NHL for the work he has done in his community as part of the league's "We Skate For Black Lives" program. Prior to the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup Qualifiers opening round game, the league honored O'Neil for his work. It's not the only major honor O'Neil has received this year, as the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce awarded him their "Citizen of the Year" award earlier this year.

Following his recognition from the NHL, O'Neil wrote on his Twitter account:

"I'm Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign."

I’m Humbled and Honored that I was recognized tonight as a Community Hero by the @NHL during the #Stanleycupqualifiers opener! This was done in conjunction with their support #WeSkateForBlackLives campaign ❤️ #WINNING pic.twitter.com/faJIwrwliY — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 2, 2020

Some of the charitable work that O'Neil has done in Tampa this year includes a donation of $25,000 to Metro Ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic for families in need and teachers and staff working for the Hillsborough County Schools. He also has been active with Tampa's local Joy of Giving charity.

Proud to announce that @NFL QB @Jaboowins and I have donated $50,000 to @MetroMinistries to provide food boxes to @CityofTampa families in need during the #COVID19 crisis. This $25k gift from each of us will also help support @HillsboroughSch Teachers and Staff#FeedItForward pic.twitter.com/SuHkUi9cls — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 16, 2020

A major congratulations goes out to O'Neil, a genuinely good person who never stops working to help those around him. He continues to be a shining example of how someone can use their position to help out with the greater good in the world.

