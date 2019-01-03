WWE’s Toni Storm Deactivates All Social Media After Nude Photo Hack

Toni Storm, WWE‘s 2018 winner of the Mae Young Classic and promising NXT prospect was recently victimized by the hacking and subsequent leaking of private photos. In response, the 23-year-old shut down all of her social media accounts.

Storm, a native New Zealand, became the latest WWE star to have nude photos find their way onto the internet. Apparently, Storm was being harassed on social media which led to her deleting both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Twitter has since galvanized behind Storm as the hashtags #WeSupportToni and #WeSupportToniStorm were formed to back the WWE star.

Paige, who was a victim of private photo and video hack last year was quick to support Storm with the following message.

“#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed.”

Storm will meet Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women’s Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Saturday