Tony Khan Hints at All Elite Wrestling’s Plan for Championships

All Elite Wrestling is currently gearing up for its first official pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, which take place on May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The sold out event already has seven matches booked, including Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust) and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Pac. But with the exception of The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros for the AAA World Tag Team Championships, the show is noticeably lacking one thing — AEW’s titles.

It was briefly hinted at during their first press conference that the promotion’s various championships would be on the way and a design was teased on YouTube, but the company has remained silent on what plans they have. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan finally shed some light on the situation.

“This could be a huge, huge company. It can be, it should be, it will be” Khan said. “With the resources we have, there’s no reason why it won’t be. As far as the championships, we will be making announcements. It’s going to be very, very important. It’s what everybody is going to be striving for. It’s going to be, I believe, each of our AEW Championships, if there are similar titles I believe ours will be considered the most prestigious in the business. Five years from now that would be a great thing, if every wrestler in the business wanted to be a champion in AEW. And I think that’s how it will be.”

The promotion, which has continued to add new members to the roster on almost a weekly basis, has its fair share of former world champions already. Chris Jericho was a six-time world champion in WWE, Kenny Omega entered 2019 as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion in New Japan and both Cody and Christopher Daniels had runs as Ring of Honor World Champion during their time in ROH.

Elsewhere in the video, Khan said he has no intention of being an onscreen authority figure similar to Vince McMahon.

