Watch: Triple H Says NXT Is ‘Only Going to Get Better’ on USA Network

WWE officially confirmed on Tuesday that NXT will be moving from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on Sept. 18. Triple H, the founder and senior producer of the brand, spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel hours after the move had been made official, saying this was only the beginning for the brand.

“From starting out with a partnership with Full Sail University and having to bring in main roster stars to get us to be able to have enough people to put the show on each week, to where they got to the point where they didn’t want to see those main roster stars anymore, to where we stopped calling it the main roster because NXT was just becoming white hot when we didn’t even have a distribution home for it,” Hunter said. “It was seen internationally but here in the US it was just clips.

“We were the first live show on the WWE Network. NXT Arrival was the very first sort of Takeover that we did. … A year after that we were selling out, not just Full Sail University, but selling out the Barclays Center for Takeovers. Over that journey, selling out all over the globe, selling out live events all over the globe, Takeover after Takeover after Takeover,” he added. “And now the opportunity to go on the No. 1 network in cable television, the USA Network, our partners, and I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be more proud.”

He then emphasized that the “Yellow Brand” was only going to improve moving forward.

“As good as NXT is now, it’s only going to get better,” he said. “This is going to expose a new side of NXT that people haven’t been able to see yet. I can tell you this about it. As excited as everybody is about this moment, this is the start. This isn’t the destination, this is the start. This brand is just getting started. So I look forward to that day, I look forward to going live and I look forward to showing the world that we are NXT.”

The show will continue to take place weekly at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, but will be extended to two hours and will broadcast live rather than be pre-taped. Some fans were concerned that with the move, Vince McMahon would become more involved in the weekly product. However numerous reports have since come out stating that won’t happen.