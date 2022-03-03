Triple H Reportedly Pushed for WWE to Buy Ring of Honor

Tony Khan’s big announcement on AEW Dynamite was the reveal that Khan had purchased Ring of Honor, a brand that he had been a fan of for quite some time. Now the future of that promotion is in his hands, and we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for it, but during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H previously pushed to get WWE to purchase Ring of Honor. The deal didn’t end up happening, but it is intriguing to think of what could have happened if ROH had become part of WWE. As for why it didn’t happen, it turns out Vince McMahon had his eyes on bigger companies.

“When Ring of Honor was kinda hot, I think this would be, I’m gonna say 2018, the early part of the year, WWE made a pitch… Paul Levesque [Triple H] wanted to buy Ring of Honor,” Meltzer said. “There was some smoke to that, even though Ring of Honor obviously denied it at the time. You always do. But there was something there, there were talks there, and they ended up going nowhere.”

McMahon had his sights set on other deals, and though WWE tried to purchase several promotions, no deals ended up happening. It is interesting to note that Meltzer says no one was willing to sell at “the price they (WWE) were willing to pay”, so while the deals never got off the ground, perhaps there was actually room to deal if the financials had been more appealing.

“From what I gather, Vince [McMahon] wanted to buy somebody bigger,” Meltzer said. “Not realising that the ‘bigger’ was New Japan Pro Wrestling, who he couldn’t buy. WWE tried to buy New Japan, they tried to buy Stardom, they tried to buy NOAH… they tried to buy AAA, but nobody would sell to them from foreign countries at the price they were willing to pay. So none of these deals ever got going. This is obviously one that was in play.”

Ring of Honor released their talent from their contracts and took time off to restructure and prep for a comeback. Since then talent from Ring of Honor has popped up in Impact Wrestling and AEW, but how or if they will interact with this new iteration of Ring of Honor remains to be seen.

