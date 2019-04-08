Watch: Triple H Rips Batista’s Nose Ring off During WrestleMania 35 Match

Triple H and Batista’s No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35 quickly took a gruesome turn when “The Game” broke out a set of tools to use on “The Animal.” After snapping Batista’s fingers with a wrench and wrapping a chain around his head, Hunter trapped Batista under a steel chair and grabbed a pair of tweezers. He then reached down and wrenched Batista’s nose ring right off his face, much to the horror of “Big Dave.”

“The Game” eventually wound up winning the match thanks to interference from Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” appeared at ringside and handed Triple H a sledgehammer, then distracted Batista long enough for Hunter to hit him, then nail him with a Pedigree for the pin.

After the show Batista took to Twitter and formally announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

“[WWE Universe] Thank you for letting me entertain you,” Batista wrote. “I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey.”

Eight championships changed hands throughout the show. The newly-crowned champions included Universal Champion Seth Rollins, , Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and SmackDown and Raw Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch. Other winners on Sunday night included AJ Styles, The Usos, Shane McMahon, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Carmella.

WWE will return to pay-per-view on May 19 with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

