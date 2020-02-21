Tyler Breeze Explains How He Found His Passion Again With NXT

During the early days of WWE NXT, Tyler Breeze was one of the brand’s most popular stars.

Several years later and after an uneventful run on the main roster, Breeze was frustrated and ready to quit WWE. However, WWE was able to convince the former NXT star to stay and sold him on a plan to return to where he had his most success.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Breeze explained the ups and downs in his career over the last couple of years and why he eventually chose to stay with WWE.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think I wanna wrestle anymore,’” Breeze explained. “‘Like, I don’t think I want to.’ I kinda had a conversation like, ‘If you don’t need me I’m good to go. I don’t need to be here.’ It kinda got turned into, ‘Okay, we don’t really wanna see you go so let’s make this work.’ I mean, that’s when I made the transition down to NXT and it kinda started to reinvigorate me a little bit. I went to a couple of schools around Orlando to kinda try and get the juices flowing again because I was getting really disheartened.

“I started to realize that wrestling wasn’t the problem, wrestling’s awesome. It’s just like when you’re in a certain spot and when you get in a certain mindset it’s hard to kick out of that and I was just in that mindset and I was just getting angry and bitter and I realized that wrestling’s not the problem.”

Since that time, Breeze has also started a wrestling school with Shawn Spears (formerly Tye Dillinger) which has helped rekindle his passion in the wrestling industry. He has also taken on a more hands on role at NXT as a veteran younger stars can go to for advice, something that he particularly enjoys.