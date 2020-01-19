UFC Fans Are Freaking Out After Conor McGregor’s Quick Knockout Win

WWE

Conor McGregor’s “unbelievable” bout against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 ended in less than one minute. The welterweight showdown, held within T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, caused mixed reactions on Twitter: some viewers accused the fight of being “rigged,” with others saying “McGregor is back.” The win marks McGregor’s first UFC victory since November 2016, but the short-lived event had some pay-per-view customers wanting refunds.

“Conor McGregor absolutely demolishes Cowboy Cerrone. Left head kick that almost looked partially blocked ROCKED Cowboy. Never came close to recovering,” wrote ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto. “There were more shots after, but Cowboy was done IMMEDIATELY. Wow. Wow. Wow.”

A clip published by the official @ufc Twitter is already nearing one million views.

Following McGregor’s swift victory, the hashtag “Damn McGregor” just as quickly emerged as a trending topic:

Cover photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

