UFC Fans Are Freaking Out After Conor McGregor’s Quick Knockout Win

Conor McGregor’s “unbelievable” bout against “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 ended in less than one minute. The welterweight showdown, held within T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, caused mixed reactions on Twitter: some viewers accused the fight of being “rigged,” with others saying “McGregor is back.” The win marks McGregor’s first UFC victory since November 2016, but the short-lived event had some pay-per-view customers wanting refunds.

“Conor McGregor absolutely demolishes Cowboy Cerrone. Left head kick that almost looked partially blocked ROCKED Cowboy. Never came close to recovering,” wrote ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto. “There were more shots after, but Cowboy was done IMMEDIATELY. Wow. Wow. Wow.”

A clip published by the official @ufc Twitter is already nearing one million views.

Following McGregor’s swift victory, the hashtag “Damn McGregor” just as quickly emerged as a trending topic:

Non-casuals know that shit was rigged — ㅤㅤ (@dxckstep) January 19, 2020

Got damn McGregor fight could be fit into a tik tok video the shit was so short pic.twitter.com/EBlUeDeZYc — 💎⚖️ (@Jordan1215) January 19, 2020

God Damn McGregor

Told you he wasn’t sitting around doing nothing

He has changed and it’s time to be scared

HE’S BACK@TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 #ConorMcGregor #ConorVsCowboy pic.twitter.com/kaFDxSTW9l — 🔗Fenrir 🐺🔗 (@GleipnirsWolf) January 19, 2020

I love how MMA fans always say “rigged” to try and justify when someone they likes loses. Sure. Instead of finding a way for the opponent to not get hurt they just decided to let him get fucked up. — smokingweediscool420 (@memegod024) January 19, 2020

Convinced the UFC is rigged. Donald cerrone definitely sold his soul tonight. McGregor threw the slowest head kick and he didn’t even attempt to block it — Mrbabyboy (@playboy_15) January 19, 2020

UFC is completely rigged. No way. This is simply a stunt to boost ratings. If Conner McGregor loses then the UFC loses. Cerrone took a dive. I’m done. Never watching again. — Forrest Lee Horn (@flhorn) January 19, 2020

All the people that paid for the fight right now.. pic.twitter.com/hBV42yykQW — todd cummings (@support_todd) January 19, 2020

Imagine paying for that lmaooo — 𝙕𝘼𝙄𝙉 (@ZAINRXJA) January 19, 2020

Can I have my money back — ScHoolboy Q Angel’s Burner (@MillzJohnny) January 19, 2020

Well Damn McGregor Welcome Back #McGregorVsCowboy pic.twitter.com/lSyDtk7Ebv — Shannon Sharpe Burner (@ShannonSharpeB1) January 19, 2020

Well damn McGregor 🤣🤣 didn’t put on a show or drag it out. He just went in, put that man on his a* in less than a minute like that man said something about his mother, and then left. Cuz…….. pic.twitter.com/ppglLt4vQi — Mychelle Dallas (@jellybean_85) January 19, 2020

Damn McGregor, my brother went to the bathroom and when he came back the fight was over 😂 #UFC246 — Licenia Pantaleon (@licenia) January 19, 2020

Where the fight go? pic.twitter.com/cCBhMNTxXk — Vincent Batza (@VincentBatza) January 19, 2020

Cover photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images