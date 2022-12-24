Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).

During the video, there are several WWE superstars talking about Cena and his love for the business and his fans, including a spotlight on all the wishes Cena has fulfilled for Make-A-Wish. Later in the video McMahon appears and talks a bit about Cena, and people started reacting on social media as soon as he appeared.

It was unexpected to see him make an appearance on WWE TV, though it also isn't so surprising that it would be in a promo video for Cena. McMahon was a major part of Cena's WWE career, so if he was going to show up in some way on WWE TV, this type of appearance, especially when it involves a longtime star like Cena, was the most likely.

Cena will keep his streak of having at least one WWE match every year for the past 20 years alive when he jumps in the ring next week on SmackDown, and many had ruled out that a Cena match would actually happen this year. That's why it was so well received when Cena popped up on the video screen on last week's SmackDown and accepted Owens' offer to jump in the tag match, and while this isn't the way anyone expected him to return to the ring, fans couldn't be happier that he'll be in the ring with so many fan favorites.

Love for Sami Zayn has never been higher, and Kevin Owens is also riding a welcome wave of appreciation over the past year. Regarding Reigns, he's having the best year of his career, so adding Cena to that mix is pretty incredible if you think about it.

Next week's SmackDown will be the final one of the year, and will also feature a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez.

