WWE's Sami Zayn Calls Out John Cena and Kevin Owens with Epic Promo on SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off the Christmas edition of WWE Smackdown alongside the Bloodline, and the topic on everyone's minds was of course John Cena. Last week Cena accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to join him against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week, and Paul Heyman addressed it at the top of the show. Afterwards, Roman Reigns would give the microphone to Sami Zayn, and he would unleash a vicious promo against Kevin Owens and John Cena, who will be returning on next week's SmackDown. It was a promo for the books, and next week's match can't get here soon enough.

Reigns said that Zayn looked a little flustered and to get things off his chest. Zayn said that he should ben the top of the world and that he just wanted what everyone wants, a little respect and somewhere to belong. Then he said he found that with the hottest group in the history of WWE. He found family and respect, and he said every place he goes they actually love him.

Zayn said that he should be happy, but he's not because of a black cloud named Kevin Owens, and that his wonderful week last week was ruined by Owens. He said that he hates their names are even tethered together, and then he went off on Owens bringing back Cena to try and steal the show.

"And then of all things you want to bring back John Cena to try to upstage me to upstage us, to try and steal the show? I've got news for you. We are the show! Kevin, listen very closely, And John Cena, I don't know where the hell you've been, but I don't care," Zayn said. "We are going to destroy you. We are going to rip you apart. We are going to leave you mangled. Because you are stepping to the Bloodline, and when that happens, you get smashed. So prepare next week to do what every WWE superstar has done and what this city is about to do, and that's to acknowledge the Tribal Chief."

Reigns hugged Zayn and couldn't have been happier with Zayn's message, and the Bloodline looked on cloud 9. It remains to be seen if we'll hear from Cena or Owens before the night is over, but I wouldn't doubt if we did, as their match next week is going to be one of the most anticipated of the year easily.

Are you excited for next week's match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!