Vince McMahon vs Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuit Settlement Conference Scheduled

WWE’s Vince McMahon has been in the news quite a bit lately thanks to the interview with Pat McAfee, but the latest news involving the head of WWE involves his time as the head of the XFL. Recently former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against McMahon for termination without cause, and according to PWInsider representatives for both sides will hold a settlement conference regarding the lawsuit on March 15th in Bridgeport, CT, which if followed through on should bring this story and the suit itself to a close.

If for some reason they can’t come to any sort of agreement during this conference, the lawsuit would move to a trial, and the latest trial date set for it is July 11th.

For those unfamiliar with the lawsuit, Luck alleges that he was fired without cause and had a personal guarantee from McMahon regarding his contract. Luck has said he was supposed to be paid between $20 and $25 million over the course of five years, and as part of the lawsuit has asked a judge to order McMahon to store $23.8 million to reward him after the suit is decided in his favor.

The filing stated, “The facts clearly demonstrate that Mr. Luck never performed any act or omission that would qualify for termination for cause under the employment contract.”

Luck was fired with three years remaining on his contract and said there was a personal guarantee from McMahon attached to the deal. Since then McMahon filed a countersuit for nearly $600,000, alleging that Luck abandoned his job when the pandemic hit. He also took issue with Luck’s signing of Antonio Callaway by the Tampa Bay Vipers.

“Luck knowingly and deliberately deceived me – repeatedly – throughout the Callaway situation, which made me question whether I could continue to trust Luck to be the commissioner and CEO of the XFL,” McMahon stated in his counter-lawsuit. The $572,792 sought in the countersuit includes Callaway’s contract and worker’s compensation and Luck’s compensation between the timeframe of March 14th, 2020 to April 9th, 2020.

Since all of this The Rock has gone on to purchase the XFL, so neither McMahon nor Luck will be involved in the upcoming iteration of the league. As for the lawsuit, we will find out more when the settlement conference finally occurs.