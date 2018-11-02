Watch Hulk Hogan’s WWE Return at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Hulk Hogan appeared on WWE television for the first time in three years on Friday when he opened the Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Well let me tell you something brother,” Hogan said to start the show. “You know something maniacs, it feels so good to be out here in front of the whole WWE Universe and to be out here with all my stark raving Hulkamaniacs, brother.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well let me tell you something, BROTHER….@HulkHogan is in the house, and he’s hosting #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/XRSEbW7eRc — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

“But you know what even feels better is when I climbed that huge jumbo 747 jet, flew halfway across the world and landed here, I found out that Hulkamania and the power of the Hulkamaniacs was stronger than ever right here at the Crown Jewel, jack,” he continued. “It’s great to see you guys, it’s awesome to be back here in the WWE, it’s unbelievable to be your host tonight, and guess what maniacs? The show starts right now. So whatcha gonna do when the power of Hulkamania and the power of Crown Jewel run wild on you?”

Hogan was fired from the WWE back in 2015 when racist comments he had made were leaked online. He was officially reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame back in July and gave a personal apology to the WWE locker room ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

“Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH,” Hogan wrote when the story broke.

“After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame,” WWE wrote in a statement at the time. “This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

Results from the Crown Jewel event included D-Generation X beating The Brothers of Destruction, Shane McMahon winning the World Cup tournament (be inserting himself into the final round in place of an injured Miz) and Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman for the vacated WWE Universal Championship.

WWE’s next event, Survivor Series, takes place on Nov. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.