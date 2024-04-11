Will Ospreay Takes a Shot at WWE's Triple H on AEW Dynamite

Triple H offered up some interesting comments during the press rounds over WrestleMania weekend, and one particular quote seemed aimed at several AEW free-agent signings. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H discussed the topic of talents choosing another company over WWE due to a lighter schedule and working less, noting that "if you're not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here." On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay took issue with that sentiment and threw a shot of his own Triple H's way, and there was really no mistaking who the shot was meant for either. You can check out Ospreay's comments below.

Speaking to Renee Paquette, Ospreay said, "There's this rumor going around right, this rumor going around that I'm afraid of the grind. And I'll be honest with ya, I have no idea where this conversation has come from, because I'm one of the only guys that are traveling every single week to the UK to America, 8, 10-hour flights every single week, and I'm delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches this world has ever seen bruv."

Will Ospreay’s match with Bryan Danielson at #AEWDynasty is a little over a week away. What’s on the billy goat’s mind?



"And normally right, normally I wouldn't rise to this type of bait, but seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he's in because he was grinding on the bosses daughter, you are in no position to tell me what the grind is all about my friend, because you have no idea what I fight for," Ospreay said. "Let this be a painful little jab back and a gentle reminder, that you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun."

These comments were in direct reply to Triple H's previous interview (H/T EWrestlingNews). In that interview, Triple H said, "There are things I used to be on top of all the time. I would keep track of everybody, everywhere, who was working in this business. I don't have time to do that anymore. I have people who do that. People like William Regal and different folks that are out there. I get reports on everybody. I know who is out there, I know how good they are, I know what their potential is. I see what's out there."

I don't subscribe to, 'this guy says they are good, that guy says they are good.' I have to see it. It's just keeping track of who is out there and what they can do," Triple H said. "Because they succeed someplace else doesn't mean they'll succeed at the big time. How many players go from college football at a high level and fail in the NFL? It's massive. It's a different game, a different world."

"If they are not here to be all in on this...when I see people coming out of trying to make it, and then they pick a job where, well, they work less, the schedule is lighter, then I'm like, 'I'm glad I didn't pick you.' If you're not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here," Triple H said.

This is likely not the last we'll see of the back and forth, but let us know what you thought of Ospreay's response in the comments, and you can talk wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!