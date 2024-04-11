AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks Air Footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's Heated Backstage Altercation

Following CM Punk's bombshell interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani where he discussed at length his departure from AEW for the first time, AEW decided to fire back at some of Punk's claims, including the situation with Jack Perry. They advertised that this week's episode of Dynamite would feature footage from AEW All In where Punk and Perry got into a heated altercation after Perry provoked Punk with his comments about "real glass." His match against Samoa Joe was his final match in AEW as he would then be fired just weeks later ahead of AEW All Out.

The Young Bucks were advertised to show the footage from the event, and they prefaced it by noting it was not only the biggest show in the company but also the biggest match they've ever been apart of. While talking about the "Scapegoat" Perry, they mention that the other individual tried to make the entire show about himself and they explained that person is good friends with FTR. Nicholas hypothesizes that perhaps the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions had something to do with it. Matthew reprimands him for that comment because they don't know that for sure but the incident itself isn't the worst part. He compares it to a "high school scrap" but the ramifications ramifications threatened to take down their biggest show of all time but they're lucky it didn't.

The tape rolls and it shows Samoa Joe at gorilla with Punk not far behind as they were set to open the show. Punk confronts Perry for his comments about glass in his match against HOOK on the pre-show and though there's no audio, after Perry makes a comment it sets Punk off and he pushes his hard. It doesn't take long for the two to be separated and Punk angrily walks off.

Matthew & Nicholas Jackson breakdown their history with FTR.



After the footage airs, FTR makes their way to the ring to ask why they are showing it other than having a built in excuse for why they lost at Wembley. Cash says he's sick and tired of hearing about it and talking about it. Instead of talking about Revolution or going back to Wembley this year, they're showing videos from eight months ago because the Young Bucks can't let go that they lost to FTR.

At Dynasty, they have to beat the Bucks because they are sick of the "petty little b—ches." Any time they get a chance to talk, they let everyone know AEW wouldn't exist and hundreds of people would be without a job. Dax doesn't disagree because without the Bucks he might still be shaving Cash's back. But because of the Bucks, FTR has eclipsed them as the best tag team on the planet. At one time they cared about AEW but at some point they lost it and three other letters have taken over — EVP. FTR promises to build AEW for the future of professional wrestling so they have a choice. If the YB don't want to be part of that, FTR says they can grab their ball and go home because they "got this."

"I think it's important that The Young Bucks explain why this footage is relevant. We're coming up on AEW Dynasty on April 21st. It's official that it will be FTR versus The Young Bucks in the finals of the World Tag Team Championship tournament," Khan explained to Comicbook.com. "The last time these teams met in the ring was a world tag team championship match on AEW's biggest show ever, and in many ways the biggest show ever in pro wrestling, the most tickets sold to any event ever in wrestling. It will be relevant and I'll leave it to the Young Bucks to explain the relevance to the story and AEW Dynasty."