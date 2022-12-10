WOW's David McLane Teases Tag Team Title Match and Major Announcement

Fans are in for an action-packed day of wrestling today, and that includes a brand new episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling to look forward to. After a thrilling tournament, it's finally time to crown the new WOW Tag Team Champions, and it will be the Tonga Twins facing Miami's Sweet Heat for the vaunted Tag Team Titles. It promises to be a big match-up, but it is also a match-up of Twins vs Twins, though that's not all fans have to look forward to in the new episode. ComicBook.com spoke to WOW CEO David McLane all about the Tag Team Championship bout, what Lana Star could be up to, and more!

First though it was all about the Tag Team Championships, and both teams could very well walk away with it. "Well, it's the Tag Team Championship of WOW this weekend. Who's going to win? And I can't tell you, I don't know, but it'll definitely be a twin. A set of twins," McLane said. As for the teams themselves, McLane broke down what both of them bring to WOW.

(Photo: WOW/Martz Graphics)

"Well, two things. Both come out of the independent wrestling world and both have a lineage that's connected to the Wild Samoans, vis-a-vis relationship of the Tonga twins being related and that of the Carlson twins having been trained by them down in Florida," McLane said. "So that's a unique connection that many people aren't aware of. Secondly, these two teams individually are the most powerful two Tag Teams in WOW. They're both strong, they're both agile and all four of them are former Division 1 Athletes. So, you've got really strong competitive performers going for the Tag Team Championship this weekend, and it's going to be a heck of a match."

"And the fabulous Lana Star, let's not forget, she's got a big announcement this weekend, and she is going to shock and surprise everyone in the wrestling world this weekend," McLane said. "And Kandi Krush also is going to learn who destroyed those boxing gloves of hers and be out for revenge this weekend, so that's a culmination of things. And then we've got a new competitor you'll see in there. Foxxy Fierce will be in action this weekend. I think Jessie Jones will also be on this weekend's episode."

Speaking of Fierce, she is one of many talented stars who are getting a real chance to shine, and one of WOW's main goals is to give new stars a platform and create a true destination for women's wrestling.

(Photo: WOW)

"There's no doubt about it that we're very fortunate to be able to showcase talent that hasn't been seen, that has been out there in the marketplace, but just not given an opportunity," McLane said. "And it's another great example of combining those that are already out there on the circuit trying to become seen and become great women wrestlers, and those that are homegrown talent of WOW, because WOW's got the only all-female wrestling training school in the entire country here in LA. So it's a blending of both and it's a unique platform, and it's really delivering to the fans that have been asking for better women's wrestling, more women's wrestling, for the past six years. So we're just fortunate enough that we're able to provide that. And Matt, and I don't know if it's been mentioned, but WOW is seen in every television market in the entire country, never in the history of television. Think about that."

"Wrestling was one of the first shows. I mean, I'd be hard pressed to bet against Wrestling and Milton Berle, we're the first two shows on black and white TV. And Verne Gagne told me about when the Dupont Network in the early 40s, 50s started with wrestling and fly him out for it. It's on in 210 Markets, and if you go to wowe.com, our website, wowe.com, there's a spot in there to plug in your zip code and it will pop up with their market and what time WOW is on in their market. And that's key. It's never been done nationwide, women's wrestling, ever. And it is now. It's in every market. You got to admit, that is wild," McLane said.

(Photo: WOW)

There's a lot to be excited about in WOW at the moment, including Foxxy Fierce, Penelope Pink, and of course Lana Star.

"Well, Foxxy Fierce is unique in the fact that... She's a graduate, by the way of Howard University, and so is her sister who hopes to join WOW also. And Foxxy's got a college degree, a master's degree, and was seeking something that would be fun, athletic and energetic to get engaged in. So she joined WOW last season and is really coming into her own. The fans have taken to her, and she's just a tremendous person to have involved in WOW. And I think that's another key. The fabulous Lana Star's brought in a wrestler named Penelope Pink. Lana's big announcement this weekend will be shocking to everyone, I think it'll be something on the level of... I'll put it like this. In the 90s you had The Four Horsemen and you had the NWO that was in WCW years ago. Lana's forming something that big in this announcement that's coming this weekend."

Oh, and for fans of wrestling history, WOW has got you covered too. Caged Heat dealt a lot of pain, and this weekend we'll pay homage to them as well as we'll go back in the archives with a small feature on this show that will show the history of women's wrestling in Tag Team Championships. All the way back into the WWE area. The historians of wrestling will enjoy this weekend's programming," McLane said.

You can find when WOW hits your Television by heading right here and plugging in your zip code and stay tuned for even more WOW coverage right here on ComicBook.com!