WrestleMania 35: MetLife Stadium Fans Chanting They Can’t See Matches Due to Stage Lights

WWE often likes to experiment with its set design for its biggest shows of the year. But when it came to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium, they might have made a mistake.

Chants began to break out from fans in the lower deck that they couldn’t see the action due to the structure that covered the the ring and the stage light shining directly in fans’ eyes. The complaints continued on Twitter.

That we cant see. pic.twitter.com/thZqN5MF7n — PatKetza 🛫 Wrestlemania (@PatKetza) April 7, 2019

“That we can’t see,” one fan in attendance wrote when asked on Twitter what the fans were chanting.

While the Styles Orton match is going on, a whole section of the stadium has been bugging out about lights. Very distracting! For everyone! Let’s go AJ! #WrestleMania 1 — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) April 7, 2019

“While the Styles Orton match is going on, a whole section of the stadium has been bugging out about lights. Very distracting! For everyone!,” Twitter user @AgentM wrote.

A video from Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Austin Kellerman gave a better indication of the lighting issue.

Here’s a look at the light issue fans are upset with. @ryansatin #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/v0dlHIRLLp — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) April 7, 2019

Styles went on to win the match after hitting Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm. The chants began to die down once the SmackDown Tag Tea Championship match got started.

The show’s main card started off in chaotic fashion. After Alexa Bliss introduced Hulk Hogan for a returning promo (where he messed up the name of MetLife Stadium), Paul Heyman stomped the ring and stated that if Lesnar wasn’t going on as the main event, then “The Beast” wasn’t going to sit around and wait all night. The Universal Champion then entered the arena, indicating that a world championship match would start the night. Lesnar battered Rollins around the ring before the bell rang and looked to have the match won in under two minutes when he set up for an F-5. But Rollins rolled off Lesnar’s shoulders, hit a low blow and three consecutive Curb Stomps to pick up the win.

