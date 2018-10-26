WWE: Alexa Bliss Officially Not Wrestling At Evolution

WWE is debuting their first ever all-women’s pay-per-view this weekend in WWE Evolution, but unfortunately, superstar Alexa Bliss won’t be participating in the ring.

WWE just announced a new matchup for Sunday night’s big event as Trish Stratus and Lita will take on Mickie James and Alicia Fox, replacing the team-up of James and Alexa Bliss that was previously scheduled (via NoDQ). Bliss missed Monday Night Raw this week after suffering a broken nose in a match against Ronda Rousey at a WWE live event but then reports surfaced that she had indeed suffered a concussion as opposed to just a broken nose.

It seems that might be the case if WWE is removing her from in-ring competition at Evolution, and you can check out the full release from WWE below.

“The past and present collide at WWE Evolution as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita join forces to battle Mickie James & Alicia Fox at the groundbreaking pay-per-view event. Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup, and will instead be in Mickie & Alicia’s corner.”

It’s disappointing that one of the WWE’s brightest stars won’t be able to wrestle, but the good news is she will be at the event and in James and Fox’s corner. In any case, we just hope she gets better soon, as concussions aren’t anything to play with.

The match was originally billed as a singles match with Trish Stratus taking on Bliss but was eventually tweaked to a tag-match with Lita and Mickie James on board. Bliss has said that was always the plan eventually, with injury not playing into that in any way.

As for Evolution, you can find the full card below:

Mae Young Classic 2018 Finals – Toni Storm vs. Lo Shirai

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Women’s Battle Royal Match (for future championship opportunity) – This includes Asuka, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Michelle McCool, Molly Holly, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Taminia, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega.

NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Alicia Fox and Mickie James

Last Woman Standing Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Evolution hits WWE Network on October 28th.