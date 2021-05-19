WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant Honored on His 75th Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer, pro wrestling icon and actor Andre The Giant would have celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, and wrestlers and fans alike from around the world took to social media throughout the day to honor the "Eighth Wonder of the World." Andre made his pro wrestling debut in 1966 and was the top attraction for wrestling promotion around the world throughout the 1970s and 80s. Perhaps his most iconic moment in wrestling took place at WrestleMania III in 1987, where he famously lost to Hulk Hogan in front of a reported crowd of over 93,000 fans. He passed away at the age of 46 in January 1993 in Paris, France.

Check out some of the best tributes to Andre in the list below!