WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant Honored on His 75th Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer, pro wrestling icon and actor Andre The Giant would have celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, and wrestlers and fans alike from around the world took to social media throughout the day to honor the "Eighth Wonder of the World." Andre made his pro wrestling debut in 1966 and was the top attraction for wrestling promotion around the world throughout the 1970s and 80s. Perhaps his most iconic moment in wrestling took place at WrestleMania III in 1987, where he famously lost to Hulk Hogan in front of a reported crowd of over 93,000 fans. He passed away at the age of 46 in January 1993 in Paris, France.
Check out some of the best tributes to Andre in the list below! Do you have a favorite memory of the former WWF Champion? Let us know in the comments below!
Vince McMahon
A titan of stature, strength, athleticism, and heart. Thinking of my friend Andre the Giant on what would have been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/ndihPHwxrA— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2021
WWE on Fox
Today we honor the legend on what would’ve been his 75th birthday.
Happy Birthday, Andre The Giant! pic.twitter.com/KarRezrYfs— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 19, 2021
He Knew How to Celebrate
Today would have been the 75th birthday of Andre Rene Roussimoff, best known to his many wrestling fans as André the Giant.
Here's André with various stages of a birthday cake.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/ewVVseoVh7— Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 19, 2021
The NWA
Celebrating the legendary, 8th Wonder of the World, André the Giant, on what would have been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1RmLwNEn6E— NWA (@nwa) May 19, 2021
Unstoppable Force Meets Immoveable Object
Happy Birthday Andre! Today would have been #AndreTheGiant's 75th birthday! pic.twitter.com/6T616sFTu9— FITE (@FiteTV) May 19, 2021
Iconic Photo
In honor of Andre the Giant's birthday, here's his hand holding a 12oz can of beer. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/dLZsKP54nS— Drunken History (@DrunkenHistory) May 19, 2021
Never Forget The Princess Bride!
Remembering Andre Rene Roussimoff, who was better known as Andre the Giant, on his Birthday. #AndreTheGiant pic.twitter.com/l4Fo8iJRCN— Time For A Film 🎥💙🌻 (@TimeForAFilm) May 19, 2021
The Boss
The Boss would have been 75 today...
Happy Birthday in Heaven Andre. 🖐🏽@wwe pic.twitter.com/QTmOmu5DtM— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 19, 2021
Innovator
Today would have been Andre’s 75th birthday. So to celebrate, here he is almost inventing the Canadian Destroyer 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/k7wMpDwN3Q— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) May 19, 2021