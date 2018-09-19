WWE ‘Announces’ Big Match That Was Already Announced

WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night kicked off with a MizTV segment that served as a backdrop to announce a big match for WWE’s next major show, Super Show-Down.

The announcement confused some fans as the match (and stipulation) was already announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miz announced that he would face Daniel Bryan in a match at Super Show-Down in Australia to crown a new number one contender for the WWE Championship. He described it as “breaking news.” The thing is, WWE already announced this match several weeks ago. August 22nd, to be exact.

The original announcement of the bout, published to WWE.com, read:

At WWE Super Show-Down, the intense rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz will become an all-out international incident in a highly personal rematch for pride and the opportunity to earn a future WWE Championship Match. The SummerSlam fight between the two bitter adversaries had been years in the making, born in the ambitious environment of the original NXT where Miz was Bryan’s NXT Pro, growing in the fires of mutual contempt both inside the squared circle as well as through legendry wars of words just about everywhere there was a microphone, and finally destined to be settled in a match at The Biggest Event of the Summer. It was not meant to be, however. For when The A-Lister suddenly clobbered WWE’s “Yes!” Man with an unidentified foreign object that his wife Maryse handed to him at ringside, his subsequent controversial SummerSlam victory left matters completely unresolved. That was until Miz broke the news in a WWE.com Exclusive that he will once again take on Bryan in the groundbreaking pay-per-view at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia. And if the stakes were not high enough, the winner will get to face the WWE Champion at a later date. Will Bryan finally get retribution? Or will Miz turn his heroic opponent’s dreams into an A-List nightmare? Most importantly, who will walk out of Melbourne with an opportunity to challenge the WWE Champion. Don’t miss WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on WWE Network.

Not only did the website announce the match, The Miz announced it in a video posted to the company’s social media pages.

Either way, this is going to be a great match that should shake-up WWE SmackDown’s main event picture as we head into the conclusion of 2018. Obviously many fans have been clamoring for Bryan to make it into the title picture since his return at WrestleMania, but at the same time, The Miz has been one of the best heels in the WWE for the last two years.

Whatever happens, AJ Styles (or Samoa Joe) will be set up with a great challenger that should produce some memorable matches.