WWE's Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks and Becomes SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 37

After weeks of back and forth between SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, it is finally time to settle who truly is the EST. Banks is more confident than ever, and Belair is one of the most promising stars in WWE, so this had all the makings of an epic clash, and boy did it deliver. Belair had to fight back tears at the start of the match, but the opponents quickly locked up and traded some shots and pushes and then hit a series of reversals and counters.

Banks then tried to lock in a hold but Belair twisted out of it and tried to pick up Banks but Banks also evaded the hold. Banks tried springboard off the ropes but Belair caught her, though Banks managed to send her out of the ring to give her some space, and then dropkicked Belair.

Belair leaned over the ropes to pick up Banks but Banks then countered and knocked Belair off the ring. Banks hit a suicide dive on the money, but Belair caught her, picked her up, pressed Banks as she walked up the stairs, and then dumped her over the ropes and in the ring.

Banks was pissed, and she got Belair down and went for a pin but Belair kicked out. Belair responded with a shoulder tackle that knocked Banks down, and then picked her up and did some squats while holding Banks, but Banks made her pay by grabbing her hair and then hitting her with knees until she got a near fall pin.

Banks then got Belair in the corner and then slammed her into the other corner, followed by a hold to wear her down. Belair's power was once again on display but Banks locked in a stretch targeting Belair's arms and shoulders. Banks got another big knee to Belair's head, but Belair caught her next attack and made her pay with a huge slam. Banks then grabbed Belair's braid but Belair pulled it and sent Banks into the post.

Banks was frustrated and went to charge at Belair but missed her and hit the barricade. Belair then picked up Banks into a vertical suplex and used the ropes to rebalance her, and though she struggled Belair kept putting her back up until she hit her with a suplex.

Banks got the upper hand once more by grabbing Belair's braid, but Belair used her braid again to pull Banks closer and then charge her with several shoulder tackles. With a flip up she was feeling it and then shit hit a shooting star on Banks. Belair picked up Banks again and slammed her down face first.

Banks and Belair exchanged near falls for a bit until Banks jumped onto Belair, but Belair caught her and power bombed her, but Banks kicked out. Banks managed to maneuver into a slam of her own, buying her some time. Banks hit a DDT on Belair but Belair kicked out at 2.

Banks went to hit a Meteora but changed it in midair and then got a near fall but Belair kicked out. Banks then got the braid and then converted her hold into a Banks Statement, and Belair looked worried as she tried to get to the bottom rope. Banks wisely rolled her back over but Belair rolled her back over and got to the ropes. Banks took her braid and wrapped it around the bottom rope.

Belair went for a kick but Banks was ahead of her, and locked her feet into the ropes. Banks then hit her with several kicks and was on top of the top turnbuckle, and then dived down and looked like she might have hurt her knee. She then went right at Belair and Belair countered and then hit a 450 splash on Banks but she kicked out. Belair grabbed Banks and Banks grabbed her braid but Belair got it loose and slapped her with it. She then flipped around and hit the KOD, getting the pin and the win, and becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Here's the updated card for Night 1 and 2 of WrestleMania 37.

Night 1:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Seith Rollins vs Cesaro

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions The New Day vs AJ Styles and Omos

Night 2:

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Big E vs Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

