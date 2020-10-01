Billy Corgan Gives an Update on NWA Power's Status

✖

Between the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down production and David Lagana leaving the company due to sexual assault allegations, the National Wrestling Alliance's NWA Power program has been stuck in limbo for the majority of 2020. In recent months various NWA stars have started popping up elsewhere, namely NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis on UWN Primetime Live and NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on AEW. NWA owner Billy Corgan has stated on social media that the NWA isn't done, and her popped up on Wednesday night to reveal that NWA Power was on its way back.

"One year ago, we shot our first episode of NWA POWERRR; suffice to say it's been a crazy ride ever since. From trending #1 world wide on our debut to successful PPV's to having to stop many plans (including the Crockett Cup) due to the plague, to Rosa appearing with the NWA Women's Championship on @allelitewrestling to now adding our voice to the collective that is Prime Time Live on the @unitedwrestlingnetwork, I can only say to our great fans 'hang in there,'" Corgan wrote. "We are currently talking about brining back POWERRR very soon, even if it means we can't have fans in the stands because we just want to get back to work. But it's nice to see our friend and former champion Tim Storm here. If anyone can lead us out of this, it's a man or woman like him: who gives it all he or she's got even when the chips are done. That sounds more grim than I mean it, 'cause yeah: still here, still kicking, and ready to get ready to rock..."

By the time NWA Power does get back up and running, it will be interesting to see how much of the brand's roster is left. For example, James Storm (still one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions with Eli Drake) revealed in a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet that he was on the verge of jumping to WWE back in April.

"I told them I would work the weekend of WrestleMania shows with Eli [Drake] to drop the NWA belts to whoever they wanted to drop it to," Storm said. "Just go out on good terms. Good business, ya know? Then that show got canceled for the NWA, and then it kept snowballing."

