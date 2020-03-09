Brock Lesnar Is A Part Of The Marvel Universe

Marvel has managed to sneak in all kinds of references into its comics over the years, but their latest one might be one of the best, especially if you’re a fan of the WWE. In the latest issue of Avengers, Iron Man finds himself transported to the far past without his wealth, his lab, or all the modern-day technology he is used to. That causes some issues, but not anything Iron Man can’t handle, at least until he ends up in a fight against the 1,000,000 B.C. Avengers. He does an admirable job taking them on, and during that fight, fans get a hilarious comparison to the beast of WWE, Brock Lesnar, and you can watch how it all plays out in the spoiler images below.

During the fight with these Avengers Tony has to get some verbal jabs in and starts in on Ghost Rider, Starbrand, and Odin, and its here that he compares Starbrand (who is very much like the Hulk in this time) to the man that has dominated WWE for so long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look, Ghost Rider Snuffaluffagus and Brock Lesnar Starbrand are one thing, but no way am I getting slapped around by Thor’s daddy! You people are making a mistake,” Iron Man says. “I know I seem all frightfully smart and futuristic and…I am, but I’m not the bad guy here! I don’t even know where here…”

Before he can finish though he is confronted by The Phoenix, and is quite surprised, to say the least.

“Whoa, you guys have your own Phoenix. Do the X-Men know about this?”

Now, it isn’t Starbrand Brock Lesnar that knocks Iron Man off his rocker, but Phoenix, though when you’re dealing with one of the most powerful forces on the planet, there’s really no shame in that.

We would have loved to see Iron Man get a Starbrand F5, or even Starbrand get a Paul Heyman manager, but that’s for another time I guess.

You can check out the spoiler pages above.

Avengers #31 is written by Jason Aaron with art by Oscar Bazaldua, Geraldo Borges, Mattia de Lulis, Robert Gill, and Szymon Kudranski. You can check out the official description below.

“THE TEMPTATION OF ANTHONY STARK! Special Oversized Issue! Trapped in an icy cave at the dawn of time, Tony Stark has lost most of his armor and a good chunk of his mind. And tonight when the sun goes down and the devil comes round again, Iron Man may very well lose whatever’s left of his soul. A dark tale of hell and ice and iron, unlike any Golden Avenger story you’ve ever read, featuring the gorgeously gritty visuals of guest artist Gerardo Zaffino (CONAN THE BARBARIAN).”

Avengers #31 is in comic stores now, and make sure to let me know what you thought of the issue in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!