WWE Changing the NXT Women’s Championship’s Name

NXT fans will likely have noticed during last night’s broadcast that both the commentary team and graphics only referred to Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship as the NXT Championship. Apparently this was done on purpose, as both Pro Wrestling Sheet and PWInsider have reported that the company has decided gradually remove the “Women” portion of the championship’s name. The reason behind this change was to “to remove the gender-specific designation of the championship,” according to PWI’s Mike Johnson. The change hasn’t made its way to WWE.com’s Superstar pages, nor has it been removed from the promotion for Saturday night’s Worlds Collide event when Ripley will defend her title against Toni Storm.
No word yet on if this decision will stick around or if it will make its way to the other brands. People on Twitter have already started making the joke that if you remove the “Women’s” from the name, than there’s very little to distinguish Ripley’s title from Adam Cole’s.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Dude, Where’s My Championship?” pic.twitter.com/5cPZgR56bF— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 23, 2020
Becky Lynch, who just set the record for most combined days as Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion on Thursday, pushed for the Raw and SmackDown titles to drop the gender-specific portions of their names on this week’s WWE Backstage.
“The best thing for the Women’s division right now is that we eliminate the term ‘Women’s.’ I think that it’s now starting to hold us back,” Lynch said.
WWE has a busy weekend ahead of them with Worlds Collide on Saturday night and he Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night, both of which are in Houston.
Check out the Worlds Collide card here:
- Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era
- NXT (Women’s) Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks
- DIY vs. Moustache Mountain
- Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Ym
And here’s the Royal Rumble card (so far):
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrollo
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Shorty G vs. Sheamus
- Men’s Royal Rumble (Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Big E, R-Truth, TBA
- Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, Natalya, TBA)