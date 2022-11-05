WWE Crown Jewel: The Usos Remain Undisputed Champions in Victory Against Brawling Brutes

The Bloodline remains at the top of the charts when it comes to the WWE, with the Usos holding the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Belts and Roman Reigns holding both the World Heavyweight Championship and Universal Championship belts to boot. At this year's Crown Jewel, both Jimmy and Jey had to defend their belts against the Brawling Brutes, aka Ridge Holland and Butch, with the winner of this match set to take on the New Day to defend their belts. The current champions have remained the title holders as the Usos claimed victory once again.

Blows between the two tag team forces of nature were fast and frequent, with the Usos taking to the air in one dynamic moment as they looked to hold on to the belts that they'd managed to hold for almost as long as the "head of the table" Roman Reigns. Jey, unfortunately, wasn't able to dodge a submission hold that had his injured hand being pulled back on him, nearly netting the Brutes a victory to take the belts for themselves. Luckily for the Usos, they managed to shed these blows and hold onto their titles via pinfall, making for quite the ending to the match.

With Roman Reigns looking to take down Logan Paul, Crown Jewel might have allowed the Usos to hold onto their belts, but Reigns holding onto his is another story. The Tribal Chief might have torn his way through countless opponents to continue his wildly long streak, but the Usos have certainly lent a hand throughout many of them, and should Jake Paul give an assist to his brother, we might see the Usos taking on an unexpected opponent this time around.

WWE has already promoted the upcoming Smackdown Match that sees the winner of the Tag Team match at Crown Jewel set to take on both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day, who remain quite the dynamic duo thanks to their years-long career within World Wrestling Entertainment:

The #NewDay take on either The #BrawlingBrutes or The #Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship!

The New Day and The Usos are easily two of the biggest tag teams currently wrestling for WWE, so even if Jimmy and Jey manage to hold onto their belts against Xavier and Kofi, it will most likely be quite the match in order for them to do so.

