WWE Crowns New SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash

✖

It was time for the I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash between SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and Flair immediately went for a big boot but Rousey evaded and knocked her down with a knee. Flair got out of a waist lock with a back elbow and then Rousey flipped Flair over three times to weaken up the arm for her armor, though Flair knocked her to the mat with a clothesline. Rousey then threw over Flair and then lifted Flair on her shoulders, but Flair got away and hit Rousey in the back of the neck and then hit a German Suplex.

Flair then went for the Figure 4 but Rousey caught her with a knee to the face. Then she went for an armbar but Flair managed to roll out of the ring, allowing Flair to slam Rousey's back into the barricade twice. Then she pressed Rousey's face and hit a bit chop to the chest, and Flair followed it up with another big chop, but Rousey wouldn't say I Quit.

Flair chopped her again and then Rousey said she chopped like a b****, and when Flair went to throw her into the post Rousey reversed it and threw her into the post instead. Rousey then threw Flair into the timekeeper's pit but Flair surprised her with a big boot to the head. Flair grabbed a Kendo Stick but Rousey caught the swing and Rousey then chased her with the Kendo Stick up the entrance ramp.

Flair went backstage temporarily and grabbed two Kendo Sticks. They then went at each other with them and Flair knocked the stick out of Rousey's hand, but Rousey grabbed both and kicked Flair up in the air and to the floor. Rousey then slammed Flair with them on the back and legs, driving her down the ramp and towards the ring. Flair wouldn't quit and rolled in the ring, but Rousey kept hitting her with them, breaking them in the process.

Flair then took the camera from the cameraman and threw it at Rousey, but she dodged it. Flair then went over the barricade but Rousey caught her and kept punching her and kicking her amongst the crowd. Rousey then had a drink thrown in her face and Flair threw Rousey into the barricade. Flair took Rousey up the stairs and put her through the railings and hit her with kicks. Then she grabbed her neck and pulled it against the railing, but Rousey wouldn't quit.

Flair dragged Rousey down the stairs and slapped her in the face. Then she grabbed a chair and slammed it at Rousey but Rousey caught the chair and caused Flair to run towards the ring. Flair was looking underneath the ring and grabbed a chair, and Rousey had one too. Flair kicked the chair out of Rousey's hand and slammed her head into the announce table. Then she slammed Rousey into the table again, and the crowd started chanting we want tables.

Flair picked up Rousey and slammed her off the top of the barricade, but Rousey wouldn't quit. Flair kept taunting her and hitting her, but Rousey returned a punch to the face and taunted right back, and then she threw several punches to the stomach and picked her up. She then went to hit a Piper's Pit but Flair raked the eyes and threw her into the post. Flair went up top but Rousey caught her and brought her down, catching her in the ropes. Then she locked in an armbar while she was caught, and when Flair wouldn't say I Quit she went all the way down to the floor with it.

Flair hit her with a chair and then rolled her in the ring. Flair hit Natural Selection and slammed Rousey's face in the chair but she still wouldn't quit. Flair went for the Figure 8 but Rousey tried to block it, though Flair got it locked in. Rousey got ahold of the chair and slammed it into Flair's knee, releasing her from the hold. Flair then stomped on Rousey and knocked her down again, and Flair told Ronda this was her last chance and happy Mother's Day. Rousey then grabbed Flair's arm through the chair and locked in an armbar. When Flair said she didn't quit, Rousey said she hoped she would say that, and then she locked it in even more, pulling it back and twisting it, and that was it for Flair, who said "I Quit!", making Rousey the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

You can find the full results and upcoming card for the event below.

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Omos def. Bobby Lashley

Edge def. AJ Styles

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (C) def. Charlotte Flair (I Quit Match)

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs The Bloodline

What have you thought of WrestleMania Backlash so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!