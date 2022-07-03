WWE Crowns Women's Money in the Bank Winner

After quite the journey, it was finally time for WWE's Money in the Bank, and things kicked off with one of the most anticipated matches on the card, the Women's Money in the Bank match. With several compelling choices to win the match present, fans were excited to see who would leave with the opportunity as well as how long they would actually keep that opportunity, as there have been quite a few same-night cash-ins in the past. After several close calls, it was Lynch who was by herself, but then Morgan came in and managed to overcome her to claim the briefcase, winning the match and a shot at the Title.

The bell hit and Evans and Bliss immediately went for ladders and so did others, leaving Lynch and Asuka in the ring one on one. Lynch then dropkicked Evans on the outside but Asuka was back with more kicks and strikes, and then knocked Rodriguez off the ring apron. She then knocked Lynch down and took the ladder away from Shotzi, but Lynch was back on her feet and kicked Asuka. She grabbed a ladder and threw it on Asuka but she evaded, and then Asuka threw Lynch down on the ladder followed by Morgan. Rodriguez then picked the ladder up with both of them and slammed it down.

Shotzi would come back with a vengeance by taking out Bliss after jumping off a ladder placed by Rodriguez, and then Evans and Asuka were both in the ring and slammed the ladder into Rodriguez, pinning her in the corner. Shotzi then dropkicked the ladder into her and slammed her face into the ladder, but Morgan hit a knee on Shotzi. Evans then slammed Morgan and then Asuka followed suit on Evans, and finally, Lynch hopped off the ropes and slammed into Asuka, causing everyone to fall.

Bliss was back up top and then collided with everyone, all while Rodriguez was still pinned in the corner against the ladder. She finally got free and picked up Bliss but Bliss fought back with kicks and slaps and then a knee strike, and then she hit a hurricanrana, sending Rodriguez face-first into the ladder. Bliss then pinned Rodriguez against the ladder again in the corner, and Asuka capitalized.

Shotzi faced Asuka next and Asuka flipped her over into the ladder, and she saw her moment to climb. Asuka was stopped by Evans who then started climbing, but then Lynch pushed the ladder over. Both stars got to there feet and knocked Lynch back, and then went after each other. Evans slammed Lynch's face into the ladder and then picked up the ladder and started climbing again. Shotzi caught her and then went running but Evans caught her and they traded climbs for a minute until both were on top of the ladder. Evans clocked her and knocked her off the ladder and had it in her hands, but then Rodriguez climbed up and kept her from getting it, and Morgan joined her and tried to get it herself. Morgan went to unhook it but Rodriguez kept her from getting it and sent Morgan flying, but she managed to knock Evans down to the floor. Rodriguez was in disbelieve and Shotzi was keeping her from climbing, and Shotzi trapped Rodriguez's legs through the ladder and started hitting chops.

Rodriguez knocked her down and then Bliss started climbing, but Shotzi picked her up and then knocked her into the ladder after it pseudo collapsed. Shotzi went up top but Lynch was being her and caught up, and Lynch bashed Shotzi's head into the top of it. Lynch went down and Shotzi kept up the attack, placing Lynch on a ladder and going up top. Shotzi went for a senton but Lynch evaded and Shotzi planted right on her back against the ladder. Asuka was back in but Rodriguez stopped her only to have Asuka pull her down.

Asuka pulled Rodriguez out of the ring and then Rodriguez knocked her down and placed a ladder across the ring and the announce table. Asuka tried to interrupt but Rodriguez caught her and then went to pick her up but Asuka countered. Rodriguez still picked her up and then knocked her down to the floor into an armbar. Rodriguez picked her up again but Asuka countered, and then Asuka tried for a submission only to get slammed onto the ladder thanks to Lynch.

Lynch then saw a ladder and Asuka on the other one and she pulled a ladder towards her. Then Lynch jumped off and bounced off of Asuka, sending both to the floor, though Asuka looked like she was in quite a bit of pain. Multiple ladders were in the ring now and just about everyone was up top. Lynch pushed both ladders on the outside, leaving one ladder in the middle and alone in the ring, but Morgan caught her. Lynch knocked her down but Morgan jumped up again and then pulled her down, leaving her all alone. Morgan went up the ladder and took the briefcase, making her the Women's Money in the Bank winner!

You can find the full lineup and current results for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

