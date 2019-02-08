WWE’s Daniel Bryan Becomes Captain Planet In Amazing Fan Art

Daniel Bryan is currently thriving as an eco-friendly heel champion, but a new piece of art takes the character even further by making him into Captain Planet, and it’s amazing.

Daniel Bryan is currently living his best eco-friendly life, even going so far as to create his eco-friendly version of the WWE Championship. Artist Brent Schoonover took that gimmick to its natural conclusion though in a new piece of art, and while you might not have thought Daniel Bryan and Captain Planet would make a great combination, you will now realize the error of your ways after seeing this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art shows Bryan sporting a full green beard and the colorful costume with his new belt over his shoulder, and the text below reads “I want you to save our planet!”

Once you see it you can’t really unsee it, and you can check the art out for yourself above. You can find more of Schoony’s art on his Instagram page.

While we probably won’t see Bryan suiting up as the protector of planets, we’re pretty sure the “new” Daniel Bryan is not stopping his stranglehold on the WWE anytime soon. Over the past few months Bryan, who was a previously adored babyface and kicked off the well known Yes chants, is now enjoying his time as a heel that wants to protect the environment at any cost. Armed with his Hemp WWE Championship and Rowan by his side, he seems poised to make it happen, and he’s even faced down opponents like Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles in his quest.

Granted, he didn’t win against Lesnar, but he put on an impressive showing. As for his recent bout with AJ, well, he got some help from Rowan to make that happen, something that Captain Planet would probably not approve of.

Up next for Bryan is a match at Elimination Chamber, where he will face off against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe, and we can’t wait to see what he pulls during the match.

Elimination Chamber airs on WWE Network Sunday, February 17th.

