WWE's Drew McIntyre Shares Brutal Photo of Back After Roman Reigns Attack on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, but before that he had to face the honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who has become a valued ally of The Bloodline over the past two weeks thanks to some conversation with Roman Reigns. McIntyre would win the match, but that led to a brutal attack by Reigns, Zayn, and The Usos, who threw McIntyre over the announcer's table, into barricades, and then attacked him even more in the ring. McIntyre revealed a photo of his back after the attack, and it is rather difficult to look at.

As you can see in the photo below, McIntyre's back is covered in red welts and several cuts towards the right shoulder. He's also got a large red welt on his right shoulder, and while he did add a caption of "I'm still breathing" to it, he could definitely use some time off to recover.

He won't have much time though, as Clash at the Castle will take place on September 3rd, and he will need to face The Bloodline once more to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. McIntyre also has to worry about another SmackDown superstar waiting and watching in the wings.

That would be Karrion Kross, who returned alongside Scarlett several weeks ago and made an immediate statement by attacking McIntyre and throwing him into some steel steps in front of The Bloodline. Kross and Scarlett also put Reigns and The Usos on notice that night too, putting their trademark hourglass in front of them to let them know time on their reign is running out. Over the past few weeks though Kross has had McIntyre squarely in his sights, so he might end up having a role to play in McIntyre's match at Clash at the Castle.

You can check out the current card for Clash at the Castle below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs Sheamus

Clash at the Castle takes place on September 3rd at 1 PM EST on Peacock.

Are you excited for Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!