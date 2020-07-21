Drew McIntyre Grants Dolph Ziggler Another WWE Championship Match

✖

It looks like Drew McIntyre's days of feuding with Dolph Ziggler aren't quite over. At The Horror Show at Extreme Rules the "Scottish Psychopath" had to face Ziggler in a title match where "The Show-Off" got to pick the stipulation. He chose an Extreme Rules match, but with the added twists that McIntyre had to follow the rules of a normal match and had no champion's advantage. Despite getting hit by a bunch of weapons, McIntyre overcame Ziggler's assault and planted him with a single Claymore to retain.

Ziggler interrupted McIntyre during a promo on this week's Raw and begged for one more opportunity. McIntyre initially said know and gave Ziggler a Glasgow Kiss headbutt on his way out of the ring, but Ziggler made one final plea by letting McIntyre pick the stipulation. The champ changed his mind, saying Ziggler had convinced him to grant him the match. But there's a catch — he won't announce the stipulation until the bell rings.

Talk about getting a taste of your own medicine!@HEELZiggler gets another opportunity at the #WWEChampionship! BUT THIS TIME, @DMcIntyreWWE picks the stipulation...#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5Wav7uTyp3 — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020

No word yet on when the match will take place, but it didn't sound like it would be McIntyre's SummerSlam match.

